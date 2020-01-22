Kentucky Army depot begins destroying nerve agents

Officials have begun destroying nerve agents that have been stored at a Kentucky Army depot for decades.

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant said in a statement that the first projectile containing GB nerve agent was successfully destroyed on Jan. 17.

The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond began destroying mustard-agent munitions last year.

Project manager Candace Coyle called it a milestone toward eliminating chemical weapons in Kentucky and making Madison County and surrounding areas a safer place to live.

