Kentucky Attorney General announces grant applications open for programs preventing child abuse and exploitation

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday, the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention (CSAEP) Board within the Office of the Attorney General is accepting Child Victims’ Trust Fund grant applications through April 22.

Kentucky non-profits, public agencies, and Children’s Advocacy Centers dedicated to eliminating child abuse and exploitation are encouraged to apply.

“We’re working every day to put an end to child abuse, and we’re going to make sure that Kentucky no longer ranks first in the nation for child abuse and neglect,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The challenges we face to accomplish this goal are greater than any one organization or agency, and we invite our partners to apply for funding so that, together, we can advocate for and protect our children.”

To apply for a grant, visit the website.

The Board will accept 2021 fiscal year applications for grants and funding assistance until April 22, 2020. Questions regarding the grant application process and timelines should be directed to Heather Wagers at icareaboutkids@ky.gov or by calling 502-696-5320.

Created in 1984, and administered by the CSAEP Board, the Child Victims’ Trust Fund is a 170(c) (1) non-profit providing financial support for prevention programs, Children’s Advocacy Centers, and victims across the state. The fund operates on proceeds from the purchase of “I Care About Kids” license plates, donations from state income tax refunds, and private donations.

Kentuckians wishing to join the fight to end child abuse can donate a portion of their state tax refund to CSAEP by checking the box on your state tax income form. To donate throughout the year, visit the website.