Kentucky Board of Education to implement new 5-star rating system for schools

Beginning in September the Kentucky Board of Education will implement a new 5-star rating for schools across the state.

Officials said the Kentucky Board of Education is striving to make sure all students are educated at a deeper level than ever before.

"The fact is that our economy has changed now such that we have to educate every student to much higher levels of literacy and numeracy and essential skills if they're going to be able to compete economically and make a good contribution as citizens," said Gary Houchens, Professor at Western Kentucky University and member of the Kentucky Board of Education.

The new rating system considers criteria in many areas.

For all schools, the ratings are ranked based on assessments in reading, math, social studies, science, and writing. High Schools are also ranked based on their transition readiness for students pursuing college or technical schools.

Houchens added another area considered in the rating is student growth.

"It is a reflection of a lot of different things that are going on in your school and in your community and therefore we just need to use that star rating as a starting point," said Houchens.

Officials said they know schools face challenges like poverty and insufficient resources and the goal of the new rating system is to shed light on what is going well and what needs improvement.

"We know that there are things that schools can do to really make a difference even in the face of poverty and so what that looks like from one school to the next will vary considerably and that's why this is really a local and community-based challenge to figure out what does accelerating student learning look like in our community," said Houchens.

Officials with the Kentucky Board of Education will hold meetings September 4 and 5 to discuss the implementation of the new ratings and schools should receive a rating in late September or October.

