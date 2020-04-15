Kentucky COVID-19 case total officially 2,291, death toll 121

Gov. Beshear posted a Tweet Wednesday afternoon saying the day's update would have many announcements.

Beshear once again stressed the importance of the census, saying if only 3% of Kentuckians filled out the census by 5 p.m. Thursday, Kentucky would be ranked in the top ten for census filing.

The governor talked about Eastern Kentucky being hit with not only the coronavirus, but a total of 42,000 Kentuckians in the region were without power and water after storms earlier in the week.

Beshear said he was working with the states of Ohio and Indiana on plans to ease restrictions. He said he would talk Friday about the metrics he would use to open certain parts of the economy.

The governor showed a chart depicting deaths in Kentucky compared to other states and noted how many fewer deaths there were in comparison. "This is what sacrifice does," said Beshear, referring to social distancing measures his administration had taken. "Let's keep our eye on the ball. Let's make sure we keep going because winning is saving lives."

Before giving Wednesday's update, sounds of a protest outside the door started to ramp up prompting Beshear to address it saying "Folks, that would kill people."

Beshear said they were moving to a new reporting system so Wednesday's number was not completely accurate, but they could report 88 news cases for new a total of 2,291, but at lest 50 positive cases came in the governor said were not incorporated in the new official number. Beshear said there were 7 new deaths including a 48-year-old man from Simpson County. The new death toll is 121.

Beshear said 28,324 total tests have been administered, 807 people were ever hospitalized, 412 currently, 367 people were ever in ICU, 252 currently and 862 confirmed recoveries.

Beshear answered questions from the media as protesters could be heard yelling "abortion is not essential" and "we want to work."

"There will always be people who object, but we are more united than ever before," said Beshear.