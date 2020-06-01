Kentucky COVID-19 cases pass 10,000; death toll reaches 439

The latest numbers in the battle against COVID-19 were released Monday afternoon.

According to kycovid19.ky.gov, total COVID-19 cases reached 10,046. There were 193 probable and 9,853 lab confirmed. The death toll reported was 439.

“Kentucky has had 131 new positive cases with zero new deaths on Sunday and 214 new cases with eight new deaths on Monday,” reported Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for Public Health. “We continue our efforts to expand testing, ramp up contact tracing and urge the public to practice social distancing and wear cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The deaths reported Monday include an 84-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 82-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 98-year-old woman from Grayson County; three men, ages 33, 53 and 75, from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old woman from Kenton County; and an 88-year-old man from Logan County.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.

There were a total of 236,416 tests given and 3,232 recoveries according to the site.