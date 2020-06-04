Kentucky COVID-19 cases reach 10,705 Thursday, 458 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the battle against COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

The governor said Thursday's numbers were once again higher with 295 new cases of the virus. The total cases to date were 10,705. Beshear said there were eight new deaths including an 86-year-old woman from Metcalfe County and an 82-year-old male from Grayson County. Those additional deaths brought the death toll to 458.

The governor reported there were 262,714 tests given to date, 2,332 Kentuckians ever hospitalized with 518 currently, 954 ever in the ICU with 67 currently and 3,303 recoveries.

Beshear announced an agreement with Nascar for four races without fans on July 9, 10, 11, and 12. He said there would be more information available Monday.

The governor also announced they were able to add Historical Horse Racing facilities to the June 8 openings.

Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky goes well beyond the suggested testing capacity of two percent of the population each month. He said what they will probably do is calibrate the testing to what the disease burden is, keeping the positivity rate to less than three percent. He said that would mean that enough people are being identified quickly enough so that contact tracing would be successful.

Beshear was asked about the Jefferson Davis statue at the state capitol and responded by saying, "I believe that the statue of Jefferson Davis should not be in the rotunda and should be removed." Beshear later expanded his thoughts. "I believe that the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us, and even if there are those who think it is a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historic context. Right now, seeing so much pain in our state and across our country, can't we at least realize that for so many of our fellow Kentuckians...can't we understand that it is at the very least so hurtful to them. And doesn't that at least justify it not sitting where it does right now? I don't think it should be in the capitol rotunda."

Beshear said he hoped schools would open regularly in the fall, but that it would have to look different. If an outbreak occurred, the school would have to shutdown.

"My hope is that we can start school normally in the fall," said Beshear, "but those schools that are willing to embrace the things you need to do to prevent the spread are likely going to be able to continue and not have interruption.". Beshear said school systems that pushed back against the steps needed to prevent the spread of the virus will look at shutdowns. He said a number of things are being looked at for reopening schools, but a lot could happen by fall.