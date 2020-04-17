Kentucky COVID-19 cases reach 2,522; 137 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear started his Friday coronavirus update on a positive note. "While we are not through this, we know that there's light at the end of the tunnel," said Beshear.

Beshear said that the reason Kentucky's healthcare system had not been overrun was because Kentuckians were following the guidelines set forth by the administration. He noted that citizens would need to continue following them to make sure that didn't happen.

Beshear said Friday turned out better than he previously thought with 134 new cases bringing the total cases to 2,522. He announced 8 new deaths bringing the total to 137. One of the deaths was a Green River Correctional Complex inmate.

Beshear said there was good news regarding the 10-day-old baby with COVID-19 saying the baby was home and doing ok. He said there were a total of 979 recoveries, 360 people currently hospitalized, 227 currently in the ICU and the average age of people testing positive was 52.

Beshear said President Trump had briefed governors on his administration's roadmap for opening up the economy and said the guidelines were similar to what he was looking at doing.

Beshear said the number and rate of new cases, increased testing capacity and contact tracing, personal protective equipment (PPE) availability, ability to protect at risk populations, ability to social distance and follow CDC guidelines on large gatherings, preparedness for possible future spikes, and status of a vaccine and treatments as benchmarks they are tracking.

Beshear mentioned that Kentucky had received approximately 80,000 N95 masks from FEMA.

Beshear said he was hopeful to open up in some small ways leading up to the month of May and through May, and hopefully seeing more routine things towards the end of the month.