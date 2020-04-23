Kentucky COVID-19 cases total 3,481; 191 total deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Thursday afternoon on the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on Kentucky.

"We've come too far and we have done too much to let up now," said Beshear as he went over the 10 steps to fight COVID-19.

A Tweet from WKU Sports was featured in Beshear's positive social media posts list:

Beshear stressed again that coronavirus testing was open to everyone. He said the decision was made because they weren't seeing the numbers of people getting tests that they needed to.

Dr. Steven Stack explained that on Monday they will be starting phase one of gradually reopening many healthcare services including diagnostic, radiology, non-urgent, emergent, in-person, office and ambulatory visits. He clarified that the Monday start would not include dentists because of the nature of the job, though he wanted to hear from dentists on safe ways to open.

Beshear said the numbers were better news compared to Wednesday. He reported 161 new cases bringing the total to 3,481. He also said there were 6 more deaths bringing the death toll to 191. Included in the deaths were a 68-year-old man in Muhlenberg County and an 87-year-old woman in Adair County.

Beshear said there were a total of 42,844 tested, 1,115 people ever in the hospital with 302 currently hospitalized, 570 people ever in the ICU with 163 currently and 1,335 recoveries.