Kentucky COVID-19 cases total 3,779; 200 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear delivered the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

Beshear announced a partnership for testing with Walmart that would begin Wednesday, April 29 in Louisville.

Secretary of State Michael Adams talked about the upcoming state primary, saying his goals and Beshear's were the same: keeping people safe. Adams said Kentuckians registered and eligible would be able to to vote by mail. Adams said they would have to limit in person voting and would look into drive-thru voting.

Beshear said he commuted an additional 352 inmates who were in jail for non-violent and non-sexual offenses and were at risk for contracting COVID-19.

Beshear said there were 322 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3,779. He said there were nine new deaths raising the death toll to 200.

The governor listed several other totals including 44,962 total tests given, 1,143 Kentuckians ever in the hospital with 303 currently, 575 ever in the ICU with 164 currently and 1,341 recoveries from the virus.

Even with the high totals of newly infected delivered Friday, Beshear said he still believed the state had plateaued, though infections were not yet declining.