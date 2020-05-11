Kentucky COVID-19 cases total 6,677 with 311 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave his daily update Monday after taking Mother's Day off Sunday.

At the start of the briefing, Beshear told parents that Monday's update included some information that could be disturbing for children if taken out of context. He suggested parents watching find something else for their children to do instead of watch the update. Beshear went on to announce that there was a 10-year-old on a ventilator in Kentucky. Beshear held a moment of silence for the child.

Dr. Stephen Stack discussed a syndrome being recognized in a small number of young people where their immune system becomes overactive, and they have an extensive inflammatory response in their bodies. Dr. Stack said it causes a respiratory problem in some children and gastrointestinal problems in others. He said the situation with the 10-year-old was critical. Dr. Stack said the social distancing guidelines were important and asked Kentuckians to continue following them.

"As a dad of two kids right around that age, my goal is to always be treating this like it's real, to never think that my kids are somehow immune, to never think that I am either," said Beshear. The governor said that was the reason he wears a mask.

Beshear said there were 141 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday and three new deaths including a 67-year-old man from Allen County.

Beshear reported 105 additional COVID-19 cases for Monday for a new statewide total of 6,677. Among the new cases were a 6-year-old and

a 12-year-old in Warren County. Beshear reported four new deaths for Monday bringing the death toll to 311.

Other numbers reported included 104,001 total tested in Kentucky, 1,767 ever hospitalized with 383 currently, 768 ever in the ICU with 220 currently and a total of 2,335 recoveries.

Beshear talked about the steps to open Kentucky's economy, saying he didn't want to be the first, he wanted to be the smartest. "The economies that thrive coming out of this are going to be the ones that don't have to shut down a second time," said Beshear. More information on the phased opening can be found here.