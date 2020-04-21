Kentucky COVID-19 total cases reach 3,192, 171 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on the latest coronavirus case numbers Tuesday afternoon.

The governor said there were 177 new cases bringing the state total to 3,192. He reported 17 more deaths bringing the death toll to 171.

Beshear said there were a total of 33,328 Kentuckians tested for COVID-19, and 1,266 recoveries.

The governor said avoiding a second spike was very important. "Avoiding a second spike will restore our economy faster," said Beshear. He said as more testing is available they will be looking at the rate of new cases to determine the spread of the disease.

Beshear said it was possible high school sports could return this fall but without spectators. He also discussed talks he was having with hospitals about phasing back in elective surgeries and that he hoped to have an announcement.