Kentucky COVID-19 totals reach 7,935 cases and 346 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 and its effects in Kentucky.

At the top of the briefing, Beshear talked about some upcoming milestones as the economy reopens including retail opening on Wednesday with restaurants and groups of 10 or fewer on Friday.

The governor first reported 122 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three new deaths. Turning to Monday's totals he said there were 138 news cases bringing the statewide total to 7,935. Those cases included 25 in Warren, three in Grayson and Logan, two in Hart and Ohio, one in Adair and Simpson. Beshear said there were nine new deaths from Jefferson County. That brings the death toll to 346.

Beshear reported two more children affected by the rare pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome that is reported to appear weeks after initially contracting the virus. He said there was a 5-year-old who was hospitalized and released and an 11-year-old currently hospitalized. Those cases were in addition to a 10-year-old currently hospitalized and a teen that was hospitalized and released.