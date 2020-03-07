Kentucky Congressman James Comer praised for sponsoring the Horseracing Integrity Act

Animal Wellness Action, one of the nation’s leading animal protection organizations on Capitol Hill, is thrilled by the support of Congressman James Comer co-sponsoring the Horseracing Integrity Act, H.R. 1754.

The act would bring an end to doping in American horseracing.

The measure now has 244 cosponsors in the U.S. House, and 25 in the U.S. Senate.

AWA released a statement expressing gratitude for Comer’s decision.

“We’re thrilled to see Rep. Comer’s support for the Horseracing Integrity Act and applaud him for stepping up to protect the horses, the sport, and the Commonwealth’s best interests. Comer’s support is a significant milestone that shows the tide has turned against doping in Kentucky, and the Horseracing Integrity Act has more momentum than ever.

“We anticipate the bill will receive a vote on the U.S. House floor before the end of May, and call on U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers, John Yarmuth, Senator Rand Paul, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to join Reps. Barr, Comer, and 267 other members of Congress in supporting the Horseracing Integrity Act.”

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr first introduced legislation to address medication reform in the 114th Congress no other member of the current Kentucky Congressional delegation has joined him in supporting the effort until now.