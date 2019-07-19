Kentucky Conservation Officer Arrests Federal Fugitive

Acting on a tip, a Kentucky conservation officer found and arrested a federal fugitive earlier this month at a wildlife management area in south central Kentucky.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Conservation Officer Cody Berry arrested 41-year-old Jeffery Pratt, of Lexington, on July 13 at Green River Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Taylor County.

U.S. Marshals and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sought Pratt on a federal probation warrant for bank robbery and state probation and parole violations.

Berry received a tip that Pratt had been seen near the Wilson Creek section of the WMA. Following up on the tip, Berry visited the area and saw a man who matched Pratt’s description. Pratt fled into a wooded area but was quickly arrested. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the effort.

Pratt was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center. He faces multiple additional charges, including fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and possessing a prescribed controlled substance in an improper container.

“Green River Lake WMA and all WMAs are routinely patrolled by conservation officers in an effort to keep them family friendly,” said Col. Eric Gibson, Law Enforcement Division director for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Officer Berry’s actions helped keep Green River Lake WMA a safe place to recreate.”

Kentucky’s conservation officers are sworn law enforcement officers with a primary mission focus on hunting, fishing and boating enforcement. In their everyday role, Conservation officers ensure compliance with hunting and fishing laws and ensure that the state’s waterways and wildlife management areas are safe places for all to enjoy by utilizing a two-pronged approach consisting of education and enforcement.

To report suspected illegal activity, call 1-800-25-ALERT or contact the nearest Kentucky State Police post.

