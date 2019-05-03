Kentucky Derby Party at Kentucky Downs

The most exciting two minutes in sports is only one day away, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

If you cannot make the trip to Churchill Downs, there is a place right down the road to take part in the fun, at the Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

It's an event unlike an other, from the beautiful thoroughbreds, to the famous mint juleps, and of course the fashion.

"It's one of the few sports where you can be truly interactive. I love the fact that you're involved with the race itself and it is something like the Derby that's so historic that makes it that much better than a normal horse race," said Rick Albright, Stakes Coordinator.

Just right down the road, Kentucky Downs is set to host racing fans for the annual run for the roses.

"So, tomorrow is going to be a great day, in fact, we've already had a wonderful afternoon of Oaks racing, really exciting, we had a handicapping tournament today, had plenty of people come out and pre-wager on the Derby itself," said Albright.

Even if you aren't familiar with betting, Derby Saturday makes it easy.

"You can get involved just as easy as two dollars across the board and have a rooting interest," said Albright.

Whether you're outside, in the bingo hall, or in the simulcasting room, the Churchill Downs atmosphere isn't too far.

"We like to say that we have the best Derby Party south of Louisville," said Albright.

For the historic day, 20 thoroughbred horses will get the once in a lifetime opportunity to run in the 145th Kentucky Derby.

"And you know what, you make a little bet and you might leave with more than you came with," Albright said.

The Derby Party will also feature a hat contest with a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize. Judging will begin at 4:00 p.m.