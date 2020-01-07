Kentucky Down Under to donate proceeds to Australia Zoo

Deadly wildfires in Australia continue to burn as the country faces one of the worst wildfire seasons in recent years.

According to ABC News, more than 12.35 million acres of land have burned since the brush fire season started in September 2019.

Officials estimate the fires have killed more than 20 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

It is estimated that nearly 480 million animals have been killed by the fires and nearly 1 billion animals will be impacted.

In South Central Kentucky one local zoo is doing their part to help out.

Kentucky Down Under, an Australia-themed zoo in Horse Cave, is donating 50% of their January proceeds to the Australia Zoo to support their efforts to care for the animals that are suffering from the devastation caused by the fires.

Wildlife experts say the full extent of the damage is still unknown, but some of the millions of animals that have died include koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, and other well-known species of Down Under.

This map provides a look at the fire currently burning in Australia.

Kentucky Down Under is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7 days a week.