Kentucky Downs closing for two weeks

Gaming center Kentucky Downs has announced that they will be temporarily closing their facility in light of COVID-19 concerns.

Officials said they did not make the decision lightly, but say nothing is more important than the health and safety of their guests, employees and all of their communities.

Kentucky Downs closed at midnight and says they will remain closed for 14 days until their scheduled reopen date of Monday, March 30.

In the statement, officials said they have not encountered any issues with guests or employees with COVID-19, but are committed in the fight to stop the spread of the virus.