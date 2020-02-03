Kentucky Farm Bureau Announces Scholarship Opportunities for High School Seniors

The Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation is now accepting applications from graduating high school seniors for their annual collegiate scholarship awards. Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) offers six statewide and dozens of county-specific scholarships that may be used at any accredited college or trade school.

In 2019, the KFB Education Foundation, in partnership with individual county Farm Bureaus, awarded more than $460,000 in scholarships to deserving students across the Commonwealth.

2020 KFB scholarship applicants must be the child of a KFB member and remain such during the duration of the scholarship. Additionally, they must graduate from high school within the calendar year they apply for the scholarship. Application materials must be submitted by February 28, 2020. Interested students can visit kyfb.com/scholarships for more information or to apply.

