Kentucky Fish and Wildlife hiring conservation officers

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking to hire 20 conservation officers across the state.

Recruits should expect to spend most of their time enforcing hunting and fishing laws and keeping waterways safe. Education is also a major function of the position.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and ready to pass a number of tests. Anyone chosen for the job will train for nearly a year with Fish and Wildlife, as well as the Department of Criminal Justice Training.

You can apply and learn more about the job here.