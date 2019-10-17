Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to hold public auction of surplus and confiscated items

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will conduct its fall public auction of surplus and confiscated items Oct. 28 at department headquarters in Frankfort.

Confiscated items for auction include shotguns, rifles, pistols, bows, hunting equipment and more. Firearm brands such as Remington, Benelli, Ruger, Winchester, Marlin, Weatherby will be offered. Only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items due to state law.

Surplus items up for auction include four-wheel-drive Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge trucks, Yamaha all-terrain vehicles, ATV trailers, Boston Whaler boats with Mercury motors, aluminum canoes, jon boats and more. Bidding on surplus items is open to everyone.

A list of all items to be auctioned is available online here . All items are sold as is. Viewing begins at 8 a.m. (Eastern), with bidding to begin at 10 a.m. The auction will be near the Salato Wildlife Education Center, which is on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife campus at 1 Sportsman’s Lane.