Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts coming to restaurants nationwide

After a limited test run in 2019, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced Thursday it is bringing its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to fans nationwide.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts pairs KFC's famous fried chicken, coupled with a warm, fresh-glazed donut.

The company says, beginning February 24, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available at participating restaurants in the U.S. for a limited time only.

KFC and donut fans can experience this finger-lickin' sweet and savory meal in a variety of options, ranging from a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal, or a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available nationwide through March 16, or while supplies last.