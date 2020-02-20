Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts coming to restaurants nationwide

(SOURCE: KFC)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:35 AM, Feb 20, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a limited test run in 2019, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced Thursday it is bringing its Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to fans nationwide.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts pairs KFC's famous fried chicken, coupled with a warm, fresh-glazed donut.

The company says, beginning February 24, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available at participating restaurants in the U.S. for a limited time only.

KFC and donut fans can experience this finger-lickin' sweet and savory meal in a variety of options, ranging from a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal, or a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available nationwide through March 16, or while supplies last.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus