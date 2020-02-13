Kentucky Fried Crocs

First it was Popeye’s Chicken, then it was IN-N-OUT Burger, and now it's KFC that is jumping on the fast food fashion wagon.

Kentucky Fried Chicken and Crocs have joined forces to create the KFC Crocs Bucket Clog.

This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print and the base has the Iconic KFC red striped bucket look.

Also included are two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

The chicken kicks have a price tag of $59.99 and will be available in unisex sizes this spring.

