The Kentucky Grand Hotel & Spa asking public to help the elderly during pandemic

The coronavirus risk could affect our most vulnerable population during these trying times.

Seniors and the elderly are being especially acknowledged as high fatalities from the virus are noted in that age group. And some seniors may have trouble obtaining access to food and supplies.

The Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa are trying to prevent suffering of our older population by asking for your help in donating items to make "Stay Strong Care Packages" for seniors

"I know a hot commodity is toilet paper, as a hotel we have a lot of toilet paper stocked up for expected guests to come. When we saw the store shelves empty, it's like what other supplies here do we have at the hotel that we could use, it's serving no good on our shelves when there are people that need it. So there are other items that we are soliciting for people to bring to get as many bags out as possible," said CEO of Grand Hotel and Spa, Dan Murph.

"We need help, we initially thought we would be making just a few of these but it has really blown beyond our expectations. The phone has not stopped ringing. There's a high demand for these. It's getting bigger and bigger. We're only doing as much as we can and at the same time trying to get businesses other people that bought 3 or 4 too many hand sanitizers that can drop some off so we can put in these care packages. We're trying to get people to come help us meet the demand."

The KY Grand Hotel and Spa are asking for your help in providing donations/recruiting to make care packages for our most vulnerable population, seniors and the elderly.

The care packages are free and they’re making non-contact deliveries to reduce transmission.(270)-779-8988 pic.twitter.com/KL2GED6TUK — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) March 17, 2020

You help out by bringing items to the hotel, such a toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable finger foods from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

The care packages are free and they’re making non-contact deliveries to reduce transmission.

(270)-779-8988

635 College St, Bowling Green, KY 42101