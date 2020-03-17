Kentucky Grand Hotel offering free care packages to elderly during virus crisis

The Kentucky Grand Hotel is offering free care packages, during this time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel has begun delivering care packages to area senior citizens who are shut in during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hotel owner Dan Murph says their mission has always been to serve and enrich the community and try to make the hotel a source of light in a time that seems very dark.

The care packages include essentials such as toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, pre-packaged food treats, and a personalized card from the hotel.

The packages are free and are being left on the front porches of seniors.

Murph hopes residents and charities can also help donate items to fill more care packages.

The initiative is being called "The Stay Strong Care Package Program."