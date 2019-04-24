Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley to Address National Drug Summit

According to a release Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley will join President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump – to discuss solutions to the nationwide opioid crisis at the 2019 RX Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, Secretary Tilley will speak on innovative reforms and initiatives that are underway in Kentucky to lower overdoses and save lives.

That includes strengthening treatment in prisons, establishing the KY Help Call Center, local-option syringe exchange programs, expanded access to naloxone, a three-day prescription limit for acute pain, the Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative, and the newly-announced $87 million Kentucky CAN HEAL Project, among many other efforts.

“Kentucky has emerged as a national policy leader amid this terrible epidemic, and we have an important story to tell,” Secretary Tilley said. “I’m eager to share our policy successes and engage with leaders from other states on the latest innovations. We must always remain on the forefront of efforts to beat back this horrible scourge.”

The Secretary is one of four scheduled to speak Wednesaday afternoon following the keynote address from President Trump.