Kentucky Lt. Gov. Coleman gives birth to healthy girl

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has given birth to a healthy girl.

Coleman announced on social media the birth of Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O'Bryan on Saturday. Coleman said she and her husband, high school basketball coach Chris O'Bryan, cannot wait to pass along Kentucky values: kindness, hard work and a smooth jump shot.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, posted a video on social media congratulating Coleman and her family. Coleman is a former teacher and girls basketball coach. Chris O'Bryan is a high school science teacher and boys basketball coach at Frankfort High School. The couple has three other children.