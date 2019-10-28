Kentucky Mesonet at WKU opens new operations center

Monday morning officials cut the ribbon to a new operations center for the Kentucky Mesonet at the WKU Center for Research and Development.

In partnership with The National Weather Center, The Kentucky Mesonet helps enhances public safety and connects 70 stations across the state.

Officials say, while much of the state has a mesonet location there are 120 counties in Kentucky and still room to grow the mesonet operations.

"We said we are going to build a mesonet, they said 'Build a what' but once we started to get some stations in the ground out in communities across the state, as you noted earlier, people started seeing that and then the next question is, 'What do we need to do to get one of those in our community,'" said Dr. Stuart Foster, Kentucky Mesonet President.

Data from the Kentucky mesonet also serves weather-sensitive business and industry within Kentucky's economy.

The Kentucky Mesonet first opened an operations center in Bowling Green in 2007.