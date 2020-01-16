Kentucky National Guard addresses draft rumors

The Kentucky National Guard is addressing recently raised questions and rumors about the military's Selective Service System (SSS), commonly referred to as the draft.

There have been reports that text messages are being sent claiming that a draft has begun or is imminent. The Kentucky National Guard advises that these text messages are not being sent by the SSS or any other Federal entity and there is no military draft.

Information about the SSS can be found by visiting www.sss.gov/, following the SSS Twitter account here, or emailing SSS at PublicAffairs@sss.gov.

Citizens can make sure they are registered with the SSS at www.sss.gov/Home/. By law, 18-25 year old males must register with the SSS.

If a military draft becomes necessary, approximately 2,000 local boards throughout the United States would decide which young men in each community receive deferments, postponements, or exemptions from military service based on federal guidelines.

Board members are needed in Anderson, Ballard, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Jefferson, Gallatin, Grant, Grayson, Greenup, Kenton, Larue, Lee, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Martin, McCracken, Meade, Menifee, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Powell, Robertson, Taylor, Trigg, Webster, Whitley and Woodford counties.

