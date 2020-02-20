Kentucky Ranks in the top five of most distracted drivers

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Kentucky ranks in the top five for most distracted drivers.

13 News spoke with Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy Thursday about the dangers of distracted driving.

"So if you are driving 65 miles an hour, which is not even the speed limit on I-65 and the parkways, but if you're doing 65 miles an hour and you look down for 3 seconds to read a text message or to type out something, that three seconds you have traveled the length of a football field. So I like to tell people just that little amount of time a child can run out in front of you, or someone on a bicycle could come out in front of you, the car in front of you can stop. So if you're not watching you're not gonna be able to stop," said Priddy.

According to Priddy, they are seeing more and more instances of people texting, answering messages and even watching shows on iPads while driving.

"A lot of times people think they can do it safely, but we have pulled a lot of people over that didn't realize how bad they were driving," said Priddy.

Priddy added that if you are at fault in a collision because you were texting and driving you can be held liable for that legally.