Kentucky Real ID location opens in Morehead to serve region

Kentucky has a new location where residents can apply for a Real ID driver's license.

The state Transportation Cabinet says the Rowan County office opened Monday to residents statewide and is located at 126 Bradley Ave. in Morehead. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

The state already had Real ID offices in Frankfort, Madisonville, Paducah, Bowling Green and Somerset.

Real ID requirements go into effect Oct. 1. Real ID-compliant cards will be required for U.S. air travel and military base access. Anyone who does not have a Real ID license can use a passport or military ID instead.