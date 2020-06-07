Advertisement

Kentucky Republicans hold first-ever online state convention

(WBKO)
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Sunday, the Republican Party of Kentucky held its first-ever online state convention, with grassroots GOP leaders from across the state electing delegates and alternates to the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as a slate of electors for the electoral college following this year’s presidential election.

“Our first-ever online state convention was a great success, and I am proud of how our grassroots leaders and activists came together with unprecedented enthusiasm and participation,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Republican leadership is successfully guiding our state and country through unprecedented challenges, and our team is ready to deliver yet another historic year of victory for the Kentucky GOP.”

The delegates and alternates selected this weekend will participate in the 2020 Republican National Convention later this year. The state convention also selected a slate of electors who will participate in the Electoral College following this year’s presidential election.

Please see the full list of delegates, alternates and presidential electors below:

Delegates:

1. US Senator Mitch McConnell

2. US Senator Rand Paul

3. US Congressman Hal Rogers

4. US Congressman Andy Barr

5. US Congressman Thomas Massie

6. US Congressman James Comer

7. Attorney General Daniel Cameron

8. Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon

9. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles

10. Secretary of State Mike Adams

11. State Treasurer Allison Ball

12. Senate President Robert Stivers

13. Laura Larue

14. John McCarthy

15. DeAnna Brangers

16. Janet Cuthrell

17. Patrick Jennings

18. Bob Hutchison

19. Karen Kelly

20. Lois Ann Disponett

21. State Senator Julie Raque Adams

22. State Senator Ralph Alvarado

23. Scott Jennings

24. Vickie Travis

25. Tami Wilson

Alternate Delegates:

1. Mary Singleton

2. Marc Wilson

3. Isaac Oettle

4. Cy Dutton

5. Kathy Stocks

6. Stephanie Griffen

7. Chase Crigler

8. Caleb Childers

9. James Higdon

10. Shellie May

11. Donna Lawlor

12. Josh Barrett

13. Joe Koroluk

14. Jennifer Decker

15. Patrick Flannery

16. Mike McCann

17. Matt Lockett

18. David Harris

19. Eric Lycan

20. Jake Viano

21. Eric Bush

22. Josh Irvin

23. Jason Crockett

24. Jonathan Joseph

25. Kevin Smith

At-Large Presidential Electors:

1. Carol Rogers

2. Ellen Williams

Latest News

Politics

First Saturday for drop off boxes for absentee ballots in Warren County

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The drop off boxes will be placed outside for the next few Saturdays leading up to the election. They will be adding two more locations for the dropoff boxes next weekend.

Politics

Sec. of State Michael Adams discusses ways to vote in upcoming election

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Sec. of State Adams says there are four ways to vote safely and securely.

Politics

All 4 incumbents running for BG City Commission

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Ten people have filed to run for Bowling Green City Commission this year.

Politics

Kentucky launches new portal for absentee ballot application

Updated: May. 30, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is Monday, June 15.

Latest News

Politics

Congressman Brett Guthrie announces $97 million in funding for Kentucky coronavirus testing

Updated: May. 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff/Congressman Brett Guthrie's office
Kentucky will receive over $97 million to provide critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and related activities.

Politics

Exclusive with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: The latest on America’s food supply

Updated: May. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso, and Timothy Knapp
We're all feeling the impact of rising prices at the grocery store. When will it end? Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro gets answers from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in an exclusive interview.

Politics

Sen. Rand Paul presses for opening up businesses now!

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Gene Birk
U.S. Senator Rand Paul: "We gotta let the businesses open up and get the workers back. And it has to be done soon."

Politics

Senator McConnell Announces Coronavirus Funding for Bowling Green

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
"The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud Bowling Green is receiving this vital assistance."

Politics

Rand Paul wants to reopen schools and businesses

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Gene Birk
"We closed the schools before there was any sense of the virus in the schools. Zero!" said Senator Rand Paul.

Politics

Instructions for requesting absentee mail-in ballots as voter registration deadline approaches

Updated: May. 14, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Warren County Clerk's Office has more details on how people can request an absentee mail-in ballot.