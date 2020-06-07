Kentucky Republicans hold first-ever online state convention

On Sunday, the Republican Party of Kentucky held its first-ever online state convention, with grassroots GOP leaders from across the state electing delegates and alternates to the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as a slate of electors for the electoral college following this year’s presidential election.

“Our first-ever online state convention was a great success, and I am proud of how our grassroots leaders and activists came together with unprecedented enthusiasm and participation,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Republican leadership is successfully guiding our state and country through unprecedented challenges, and our team is ready to deliver yet another historic year of victory for the Kentucky GOP.”

The delegates and alternates selected this weekend will participate in the 2020 Republican National Convention later this year. The state convention also selected a slate of electors who will participate in the Electoral College following this year’s presidential election.

Please see the full list of delegates, alternates and presidential electors below:

Delegates:

1. US Senator Mitch McConnell

2. US Senator Rand Paul

3. US Congressman Hal Rogers

4. US Congressman Andy Barr

5. US Congressman Thomas Massie

6. US Congressman James Comer

7. Attorney General Daniel Cameron

8. Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon

9. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles

10. Secretary of State Mike Adams

11. State Treasurer Allison Ball

12. Senate President Robert Stivers

13. Laura Larue

14. John McCarthy

15. DeAnna Brangers

16. Janet Cuthrell

17. Patrick Jennings

18. Bob Hutchison

19. Karen Kelly

20. Lois Ann Disponett

21. State Senator Julie Raque Adams

22. State Senator Ralph Alvarado

23. Scott Jennings

24. Vickie Travis

25. Tami Wilson

Alternate Delegates:

1. Mary Singleton

2. Marc Wilson

3. Isaac Oettle

4. Cy Dutton

5. Kathy Stocks

6. Stephanie Griffen

7. Chase Crigler

8. Caleb Childers

9. James Higdon

10. Shellie May

11. Donna Lawlor

12. Josh Barrett

13. Joe Koroluk

14. Jennifer Decker

15. Patrick Flannery

16. Mike McCann

17. Matt Lockett

18. David Harris

19. Eric Lycan

20. Jake Viano

21. Eric Bush

22. Josh Irvin

23. Jason Crockett

24. Jonathan Joseph

25. Kevin Smith

At-Large Presidential Electors:

1. Carol Rogers

2. Ellen Williams