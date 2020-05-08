Kentucky Retail Federation submits plan to reopen Kentucky’s retail sector on May 20

The Kentucky Retail Federation has submitted a plan to Gov. Beshear for safely reopening Kentucky’s retail businesses, beginning May 20. KRF’s plan was developed with valuable feedback from members, many of whom have remained open through the pandemic, and addresses many of the goals and recommendations outlined by the state’s Healthy at Work initiative.

Federation members that have closed temporarily have gained important insights from those who have remained open, and they are now working hard to ensure they are prepared to serve their customers safely and responsibly. We share Gov. Beshear’s commitment to protecting the health of Kentuckians during this process and welcome the opportunity to discuss this plan with him as Kentucky’s economy reopens.

See the plan below.