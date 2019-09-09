90th Kentucky Sheriffs' Association conference taking place in Bowling Green

Over 100 agencies from across the commonwealth were represented at the 90th annual Kentucky Sheriffs' Association conference.

Attendees completed an annual 40-hour in-service Department of Corrections re-certification training. The conference allowed officials to network and receive educational training from speakers across the country.

"Kentucky Sheriffs' Association has a motto, no sheriff stands alone so that's what this is. We're educating together, we're networking together. We're getting the same training so we're all on the same page," said 2019 president for the conference, Patrick Boggs.

Warren County's own Sheriff was also at the event.

"This is a great opportunity for Warren County to be the host county for sheriffs across the state of Kentucky this year. To just have them come and take part for our annual in-service training, it's just a great honor," said Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower.

During the conference they'll be giving out 500 dollar scholarships to seniors across the commonwealth. They'll also be choosing "Sheriff of the Year" on Thursday.