Ag commissioner declares March 9 start of Kentucky Soybean Week

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is honoring Kentucky’s soybean producers by proclaiming Soybean Week in Kentucky the week of March 9.

Kentucky produced an estimated 77.7 million bushels of soybeans in 2019, the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported. Kentucky growers achieved an estimated yield of 46 bushels per acre.

Henderson County was the top soybean-producing county in 2019, with more than 4.17 million bushels, followed by Daviess (4.09 million), Christian (3.49 million), Logan (3.25 million), and Union (3.17 million) counties.

“We soybean farmers have had tough times in recent years, and we hope that 2020 is the year that things turn around and look brighter," said Kentucky Soybean Association President Fred L. Sipes of Ekron.

Soybeans and their components, soybean oil and soybean meal, are used for feed for poultry, Kentucky’s leading agricultural commodity. Soybeans and their components also are used in livestock feed, biodiesel fuel, industrial applications, and as ingredients in food products, among other applications.