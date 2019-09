Officials with the Kentucky State Fair say attendance for the 2019 event was down despite increases in revenue.

Officials say the fair drew 589,170 people this year, compared to last year's 614,470.

For the first time in its history, the fair enforced a curfew policy after an incident wherein teenagers were accused of shooting a gun to cause a panic.

High temperatures well into the 90s may also have played a role.

Next year's fair will start August 20, 2020.