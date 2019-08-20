Kentucky State Fair implementing minor accompaniment rule after incident

The Kentucky State Fair is implementing a new rule for minors after an incident Saturday.

Starting Wednesday August 21, all minors must be accompanied by a parents or guardian aged 21 or older after 6:00 p.m.

The new rule comes after a scare that happened Saturday. Police had received false reports of an active shooter after a group of teenagers appears to have set off firecrackers.

Teens are adults received citations, with at least one man taken into custody for fighting in the crowd and resisting arrest.