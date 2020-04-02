Kentucky State Parks and Kentucky Horse Parks open for daytime use only

To continue the effort to ensure health and safety of the public as Kentucky fights to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet announced today that the Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky Parks will be open to the public for daytime use only.

Effective April 3rd, Kentucky State Parks and the Kentucky Horse Park will suspend overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins, and campgrounds until further notice.

Kentucky State Parks will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Park visitors will have access to park trails and scenic routes during these designated hours.

Golf courses will remain open.

Park visitors are encouraged to check the website for golf course hours of operation.

All state park lodges, cabins, playgrounds, and campgrounds will be closed.

Food service will be suspended until further notice.

The Kentucky Horse Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

The Visitor Center and park campground will be closed to public until further notice, and visitors will continue to have access to the park's walking trail.

While visiting park grounds, guests must follow all public health recommendations including:

- Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms

- Be prepared for limited access to restrooms and water fountains

- Maintain safe social distancing of the recommended six feet separation

- Do not congregate in groups at parking lots, trailheads, or golf courses.

- Avoid games that require close contact such as basketball or football

- Move to a different location to avoid crowds