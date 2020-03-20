Kentucky State Parks implement COVID-19 precautions

In an abundance of caution and in setting the example for social distancing in managing COVID-19, Kentucky State Parks have implemented the following precautionary measures to help ensure the health and well-being of all park visitors and staff.

Food services are limited to carry out only. No food will be served in restaurant dining rooms. Lounges and bars are closed; Hidden Rivers Restaurant at Blue Licks Battlefield State Park will remain closed; Historic homes and museums remain open per winter and spring schedules; and all scheduled park events have been cancelled or postponed through April 30, 2020.

This decision was made by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet in conjunction with the Department of Parks as part of the Commonwealth’s ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All Kentucky State Parks remain open to the public. Park visitors are encouraged to check the Kentucky State Parks parks.ky.gov

for information relating to park services and hours of operation prior to visit.

For more information on COVID-19, visit

kycovid19.ky.gov