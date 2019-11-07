Kentucky State Parks offer military discount

State parks in Kentucky are offering a discount on lodging to active duty military members and to veterans through March 31.

A statement from Kentucky State Parks says the USA Military Discount is available to those currently serving in the armed forces, retired members of the military, veterans, National Guard members and reservists.

With the discount, lodge rooms start at $59.95 a night and one-bedroom cottages start at $79.95 a night. The rates are good at a majority of Kentucky's 17 resort parks, but there's a $5 upcharge at Barren River, Cumberland Falls, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland and Natural Bridge.

The discount is also available at John James Audubon State Park.