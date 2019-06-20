Kentucky State Police seeking telecommunicator for Post 16 in Henderson

Kentucky State Police are accepting applications for a telecommunications position at Post 16 in Henderson. That post serves Henderson, Union, Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean Counties.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and high school graduates. Background checks are mandatory. Candidates can't have any felony convictions or "other crimes of moral turpitude" on their records.

Anyone employed would be subject to mandatory random drug testing. Officials said the starting salary for the position is about $24,000, plus an additional $5,500 in stipends. Those employed would also have access to health, dental, retirement, and insurance benefits.

Officials urge all interested in applying to visit this website.

You can submit an application here. The deadline is July 1, 2019.

Telecommunication Supervisor Blake Smith is accepting questions about the position at 270-826-3312.