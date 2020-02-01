Kentucky State Police increasing traffic enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day to celebrate your favorite team.. but Kentucky State Police want to make sure that after the party is over you get home safely

KSP is participating in Operation C.A.R.E. which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tomorrow KSP will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on interstates and highways.

Officers are urging drivers to do their part to keep the roads safe as well by obeying traffic laws, operating your vehicle with a curtsey and being aware of others while driving.

KSP is offering a few tips for drivers out there on Super Bowl Sunday.

1. Slow down especially if the weather is bad, or there is heavy traffic or if you are in an unfamiliar location

2. Buckle up, the Kentucky motto is 'click it or ticket' and make sure everyone in the car is wearing their seat belt and properly restrained. It is the law.

3. Move over for first responders. In 2003 a law was passed requiring a motorist to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle.

4. Eliminate distractions while driving keep your phone away while operating a vehicle

5. Leave early for your destination. KSP will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints this weekend to ensure motorist safety while traveling you may run into one of these checkpoints so adjust your travel time.

With Operation C.A.R.E. if you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions please contact your local KSP post.

For a full list of checkpoints click

here.