Kentucky State Police "Crams the Cruiser" full in Bowling Green

Kentucky State Police once again 'Crammed The Cruiser', but this time in Bowling Green.

Earlier this week KSP filled up their cruisers in Glasgow not only once but twice and even got over $600 in monetary donations.

KSP Post 3 set up Sunday from 10 - 2 in front of the Kroger on Campbell lane and filled up the cruiser and a truck with food.

"We're filling up every cruiser we have here and still getting some monetary donations coming in left and right. Like I said everything helps even a can of green beans you know just anything. It will all go to a good cause and go to some families that are in need," said Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police.

If you didn't get a chance to stop by the Glasgow or Bowling Green 'Cram The Cruiser they are still accepting donations until tomorrow. Just go to the KSP Post 3 located in Bowling Green.