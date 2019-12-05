Kentucky State Police Post 3 'Crams the Cruiser' in Glasgow

'Cram The Cruiser' is an annual food drive put on by the Kentucky State Police.

KSP Troopers from Post 3 were in Glasgow on Thursday morning at Walmart to collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

"We are collecting non-perishable food items in the hopes that everybody is going to be able to enjoy a Christmas dinner, so everything that we collect goes directly back into the community,"said Kentucky State Police Trooper, Daniel Priddy.

"We partnered with local food banks and churches and schools and we will distribute this out to people who really are in need and need some assistance this holiday season," added Priddy.

KSP is looking for non-perishable items such as canned goods and pasta. They will also accept monetary donations.

"We will take anything and we also accept monetary donations cause a lot of people don't want to pack a bag full of cans out. We can do it for you," explained Priddy.

"If you want to donate a monetary donation we will take that money and go directly back into the store when we are done and we will buy the food that we need and we will put it in the cruiser," added Priddy.

KSP Post 3 will be 'Cramming the Cruiser' again in Bowling Green this Sunday, December 8 from 10Am to 2PM. They will be at the Kroger on Campbell lane.