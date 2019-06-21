Kentucky State Police: Trooper shot in leg killed gunman

Investigators released the names of the people involved in a deadly shooting in Perry County earlier this month.

Kentucky State Police and a Perry County Sheriff's Deputy exchanged gunfire with a man at a home on Hull School Road on June 11.

Zendall Noble, 58, of Bonnyman was killed. Trooper Brad Martin was shot in the leg.

Martin, Trooper Ronnie Long and Deputy Kevin Day were put on administrative leave, which is standard following a deadly incident.

Police officers were executing a search warrant at one home when they saw five people outside a neighboring home. The group immediately ran inside the home and police heard what sounded like a gunshot.

The shooting happened after Noble ran out of the home with a gun, troopers said.