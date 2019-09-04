Traffic stop leads to drug arrest by KSP

Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop Tuesday on the Cumberland Parkway in Columbia. KSP troopers pulled over a 1995 Ford Ranger for a traffic violation.

The driver of the truck gave consent to search the vehicle, which lead troopers to find a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and a set of digital scales being.

The driver, Donovan Morton of Columbia, was arrested and charged with improper equipment, no operator-moped license, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree.

Morton was taken to the Adair County Regional Jail.