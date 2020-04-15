Kentucky State Police conduct investigation into missing Hart County woman

Kentucky State Police is asking the community's help in locating a missing woman.

KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green is conducting an investigation into a missing Hart County woman.

35-year-old Jeana Jewell, of Horse Cave, was last seen on Monday April 13th in the Horse Cave community of Hart County.

Jewell is described as a white female, 5’4” in height, weighing approximately 140 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt near her residence on Walker Stewart Road.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jeana Jewell is asked to contact KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010