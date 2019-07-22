Kentucky State Police honors Madisonville man for outstanding civilian work

Kentucky State Police recognized 14 civilian employees over the weekend at an event in Lexington. One of those civilians is a man from Madisonville.

Telecommunicator Ronald Cobb received the Communications Support Award. Cobb has worked with KSP for 9 years. He and his wife live in White Plains.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders thanked Cobb and his fellow award-winners for their devotion to the force.

“We know that every one of our civilian employees is a Godsend to this agency,” said Sanders. “When the hot calls come in from the public these folks are there to answer the call – whether it be from dispatch, the garage, the crime lab or any of our administrative offices.”