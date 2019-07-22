Kentucky State Police honors Madisonville man for outstanding civilian work

By  | 
Posted:

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- Kentucky State Police recognized 14 civilian employees over the weekend at an event in Lexington. One of those civilians is a man from Madisonville.

Telecommunicator Ronald Cobb received the Communications Support Award. Cobb has worked with KSP for 9 years. He and his wife live in White Plains.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders thanked Cobb and his fellow award-winners for their devotion to the force.

“We know that every one of our civilian employees is a Godsend to this agency,” said Sanders. “When the hot calls come in from the public these folks are there to answer the call – whether it be from dispatch, the garage, the crime lab or any of our administrative offices.”

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus