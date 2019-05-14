Kentucky State Police honor fallen troopers

As part of National Police Week troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 3 are honoring fellow troopers who have died in the line of duty.

Troopers held a wreath-laying ceremony for six troopers who have died in the line of duty while serving in the post 3 territory.

Of those honored are Lieutenant William C Smith, Detective Darrell Phelps, Trooper Walter Thurtell, Trooper William Barrett, Patrolman James Hays, and Patrolman Robert Rowland.

"It is a dangerous job, it does get more dangerous by the day, but we're hoping that we can provide the families just a little bit of comfort in their time of need and let them know they have an extended police family that they can rely on as well," said Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeremy Hodges.

Wreath laying ceremonies were held in Warren, Butler, Logan, Simpson, and Barren Counties in Kentucky and one in Woodbury, Tennessee.

More events will be held this week across the nation to honor those who have died in the line of duty.