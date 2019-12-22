Kentucky State Police honors fallen troopers in Christmas memorial

Kentucky State Police honored the fallen service men and women lost in the line of duty with a memorial video posted on Facebook Thursday.

In the video, Santa arrives in the lobby of KSP headquarters and looks over the pictures and names of the fallen patrolmen, troopers, detectives, and sergeants along the wall and on the Christmas tree while the song “Silent Night” plays.

KSP wanted the families of the 37 people the agency lost in the line of duty to know that their loved ones will be remembered.

The video has been shared more than 9 thousand times since it was posted.

